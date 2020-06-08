Jennifer Connelly talks about not knowing her son due to the coronavirus quarantine: it's 'difficult'

WENN

While staying in Los Angeles, her 22-year-old actor son Kai, who is from a previous relationship with photographer David Dugan, has been in California since January.

The stars have taken the coronavirus pandemic seriously and have been hiding on their rural farm with their two children for weeks, but continuing the social distance, according to official guidelines from health experts, has affected the family.

Connelly reveals that she has lost track of time because they haven't left the property, and her 16-year-old son Stellan and her 9-year-old daughter Agnes are so bored that parcel delivery has become a highlight of Your day.

In a Us Weekly preview of the "A Beautiful Mind" star Emmy magazine interview, he says, "I don't remember if it's been three or four weeks since we've been here."

"We're not going anywhere. The other day, the UPS guy came and the kids got really excited. They said, 'We haven't seen a person in a week! Can we look?' I said, 'Yeah, sure.' And they literally sat on the stairs and watched as he opened the door and waved and talked to the UPS guy from a distance. "

"That human connection, not having that contact, has been really difficult for everyone," he adds.

Connelly admits that it has been particularly difficult not being able to visit her 22-year-old actor son, Kai, from a previous relationship with photographer David Dugan, who has remained in California since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

"We haven't been that long without seeing him," she says. "Forever!"

And Connelly, whose new TV series "Snowpiercer"It closed just before completing production on the second season in Vancouver, Canada, it plans to gather friends and family for a great reunion once it is deemed safe enough to do so."

"We are going to have a great meeting (after the pandemic)," he explains. "I want to have a reunion with all our friends and family. Cook a great meal, spend an evening together. That would be great."