Jeff Bezos is happy to lose clients against Black Lives Matter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos He turned to social media to share the reaction he's been getting from shoppers after Amazon declared itself an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. A company statement on its home page says, "Black lives matter. Amazon stands in solidarity with the black community."

In an email from a customer he shared on his Instagram with the "All Lives Matter,quot; subject line, the buyer told Bezos that the online retailer's defense was "quite disturbing."

His message continued: "I am in favor of everyone expressing their opinions and defending what you believe, but that your company exploits this on their website is very offensive to me and I am sure you will hear from others. ALL LIFE IT IS IMPORTANT! "

In his response, Bezos took the opportunity to educate the buyer and others. "Black lives matter,quot; doesn't mean other lives don't matter, "his reply began. "The issue of black lives speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk black people face in our system of law enforcement and justice."