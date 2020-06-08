Jeff Bezos is happy to lose clients against Black Lives Matter

MICHAEL REYNOLDS for Shutterstock
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos He turned to social media to share the reaction he's been getting from shoppers after Amazon declared itself an advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement. A company statement on its home page says, "Black lives matter. Amazon stands in solidarity with the black community."
In an email from a customer he shared on his Instagram with the "All Lives Matter,quot; subject line, the buyer told Bezos that the online retailer's defense was "quite disturbing."
His message continued: "I am in favor of everyone expressing their opinions and defending what you believe, but that your company exploits this on their website is very offensive to me and I am sure you will hear from others. ALL LIFE IT IS IMPORTANT! "
In his response, Bezos took the opportunity to educate the buyer and others. "Black lives matter,quot; doesn't mean other lives don't matter, "his reply began. "The issue of black lives speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk black people face in our system of law enforcement and justice."
"I have a 20-year-old son, and I just don't worry that he may die by drowning while in detention someday," he continued. "It is not something I am concerned about. Black parents cannot say the same."
Bezos added: "None of this is intended to rule out or minimize the real concerns that you or anyone else may have in your own life, but I want you to know that I support this movement that we see happening around us, and my position won "Do not change,quot;.
Shortly after posting the email, Bezos received another message. In it, a customer named Dave called Bezos a "perfect hole,quot; and said that he and his fellow buyers "will see their profits decrease and laugh at it,quot; if Bezos continues to support Black Lives Matter.
Taking a position, Bezos wrote: "There have been a series of disgusting but not surprising responses in my inbox since my last post. This kind of hatred should not be allowed to hide in the shadows. It is important to make it visible. It is just an example of the problem. " At the conclusion of his message, he added: "And Dave, you are the type of customer I'm happy to lose."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."