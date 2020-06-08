Jay Y Lee: Samsung heir appears in court, awaits decision on whether to be jailed again – Latest news

SEOUL: Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee has reached a South Korean court that will rule on whether he will be sent back to jail after more than two years of freedom, as new allegations haunt the executive and crush to the main conglomerate in the country.

Prosecutors on Thursday asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Lee, culminating in an investigation into accounting fraud and a controversial merger of two Samsung affiliates in 2015 that they said helped facilitate Lee's plan to take on a bigger group control.

Lee, 51, wearing a face mask and dark suit, appeared in Seoul court for a hearing scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. He did not answer questions from reporters before entering court.

After the hearing, he is expected to head to a detention center to await the judge's decision, which is expected early Monday or Tuesday.

Samsung denied the accusation of tampering against Lee on Friday, saying it was "beyond common sense,quot; to claim that Lee was involved in decision-making.

In another statement over the weekend, the group said the long investigation is weighing on the administration, which is in a "crisis,quot; at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and trade disputes between the United States and China are escalating. uncertainty.

The company declined to make Lee available for comment.

He was in jail for about a year until February 2018 for his role in a bribery scandal in which he was accused of giving horses as gifts to obtain the support of the government of former President Park Geun-hye for the merger.

The merger increased its control of the group, and its crown jewel, Samsung Electronics Co, the largest company in South Korea. Her father Lee Kun-hee has been ill for some time.

"If he is arrested, this will further damage the reputation of Lee and Samsung. There will be more questions about his legitimacy as the CEO and successor to the company," said Chang Sea-jin, a business professor at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. .

"The public would think, 'Oh, he may have done something wrong again.'"

