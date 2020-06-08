Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to receive the prestigious Richard Dawkins Prize



Javed Akhtar has received various awards and titles during his illustrious career. The veteran writer and lyricist has now won the 2020 Richard Dawkins Prize for critical thinking, keeping religious dogma under scrutiny and advancing human progress. He has become the first Indian to receive the honor. Past winners include Bill Maher, Stephen Fry, Ricky Grevais, and Christopher Hitchens.





Speaking about the same for a prominent newspaper, Javed Akhtar said: “I have been an admirer of Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book, The Selfish Gene. I received an email from him saying he had been selected by the Board of the Research Center, USA. USA, where the Richard Dawkins Foundation is located. He is an advocate of empirical science on superstition. I have read your books and they have strengthened my views on the need to expose religious dogma as the enemy of critical thinking and rationality. "

Shabana Azmi was also elated with the news and said: “I am excited. I know what a hero Richard Dawkins has been to Javed. The award becomes even more important because today, when religious fundamentalists of all stripes attack secularism, this award is a validation of Javed's long service to rational thought. "



Zoya Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar shared the news on social media and many celebrities also turned to social media to congratulate the veteran on his great victory.