J.K. Rowling's tweets seen as a backlash against transgender

J.K. Rowling, the creator of the popular "Harry Potter,quot; series, was criticized by L.G.B.T.Q. groups after she pointed to an article that referred to "menstruating people."
The online opinion piece published last month, titled "Creating a more equal world after Covid-19 for menstruating people," highlighted some of the risks that primary caregivers face, "particularly women in the home and health workers, "During the coronavirus pandemic.
The article explored how women still need "menstrual supplies, safe access to toilets, soap, water, and private spaces,quot; during closing conditions.
"An estimated 1.8 billion girls, women, and gender non-binary people are menstruating, and this has not stopped due to the pandemic," wrote the authors of the article, which was published on the Devex.com media platform.
On Saturday, Ms. Rowling wrote on Twitter, where she has 14.5 million followers: "‘ Menstruating people. " I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?
Her Twitter post seemed to respond to a line describing the "menstrual health and hygiene needs of girls, women, and all menstruating people."
The reaction was swift, with users citing his comments as anti-transgender.
An user wrote on Twitter: “I decided not to commit suicide because I wanted to know how the Harry story ended. For a long time, that was all that kept me alive. Until I met my husband, who helped me learn to love and want to live. You just insulted him in my face.
Glaad, an L.G.B.T.Q. defense organization, condemned Ms. Rowling's comments. "Looking for some summer reading?" The group wrote on Twitter. "The author of‘ Percy Jackson, "Rick Riordan, is not transphobic."
Ms. Rowling responded with messages related to sex and her support for transgender people.
"If the sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex," he said. wrote on Twitter. "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not I hate telling the truth. "
She added: "I respect the right of every trans person to live in any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them."
She summed up the thread with: "I would walk with you if I were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it."
Mark Hutchinson, a representative from the author's public relations team, declined to comment further on Sunday.
This is not the first time that Ms. Rowling has been criticized by L.G.B.T.Q. groups
In December, she defended a British researcher, Maya Forstater, who lost her job last year to a group of experts in London after posting messages on Twitter saying that transgender women cannot change their biological sex.
"Dress how you want,quot;, Mrs. Rowling wrote on Twitter at the time. Call yourself what you want. Sleep with any consenting adult. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women to quit their jobs by claiming that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill ".
Even before the December post on Twitter, there had already been suspicions among some L.G.B.T.Q. Supporters of Ms. Rowling had negative views of transgender people. In 2018, she liked a Twitter post that referred to transgender women as "dressed men."
The Human Rights Campaign, an influential L.G.B.T.Q. advocacy organization in the United States responded to Ms. Rowling for retweeting a message on Saturday that the organization published in December.
"Evergreen tweet," said the organization. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.
Johnny Díaz contributed reporting.