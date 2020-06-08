J.K. Rowling's tweets seen as a backlash against transgender

On Saturday, Ms. Rowling wrote on Twitter, where she has 14.5 million followers: "‘ Menstruating people. " I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?

Her Twitter post seemed to respond to a line describing the "menstrual health and hygiene needs of girls, women, and all menstruating people."

The reaction was swift, with users citing his comments as anti-transgender.

An user wrote on Twitter: “I decided not to commit suicide because I wanted to know how the Harry story ended. For a long time, that was all that kept me alive. Until I met my husband, who helped me learn to love and want to live. You just insulted him in my face.

Glaad, an L.G.B.T.Q. defense organization, condemned Ms. Rowling's comments. "Looking for some summer reading?" The group wrote on Twitter. "The author of‘ Percy Jackson, "Rick Riordan, is not transphobic."

Ms. Rowling responded with messages related to sex and her support for transgender people.

"If the sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex," he said. wrote on Twitter. "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not I hate telling the truth. "