Issa Rae and many others are shocked after Donald Trump "likes,quot; her about her "insecure,quot; program

Issa Rae was very confused that POTUS liked a tweet about her show, Insecure, and many others on Twitter! Does the President really watch the HBO show?

It all started with a tweet referring to the last episode of the TV show and Donald Trump was among those who liked him!

Whether that was on purpose or just an accident is still unclear at the moment and people have gone crazy on the platform.

A fan proceeded to take a screenshot of the tweet he liked and tagged two of the show's stars: Issa Rae and Natasha Rothwell.

Issa, who is also the co-creator of the series, was surprised to judge by his response, which was, "What the hell is this?"

Fellow actor Kumail Nanjiani jokingly tweeted that, "Well, I found one thing I have in common with (Trump): We are both big fans of Issa Rae."

Obviously, Issa, who is far from being a follower of Trump, responded with a gif that said: "Don't say that. Shhh Shh!

what the fuck is this – Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 8, 2020

Here are some other reactions from Twitter users: & # 39; The revelation that Trump sees Insecure is so mind-blowing & # 39; / & # 39; I don't know how to process this & # 39; / & # 39; So Trump is in his bunker looking at Insecure while we are all here fighting for human rights?

In fact, this revelation comes amid passionate protests against racial inequality and police brutality after George Floyd was senselessly killed by a police officer.

Trump's response to all this has not been the best and has been widely criticized for inciting further violence by encouraging police forces to open fire on peaceful protesters.

Meanwhile, his tweet has been marked for "glorifying violence."

Ad

He has also been in hot waters because he reportedly hid in a bunker when protesters appeared in front of the White House and ordered people to suffer tear gas only to let him pose in front of a church with a Bible in hand. .



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0