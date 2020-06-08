Israeli security chief calls for virus tracking of phones to stop

JERUSALEM – The head of Israel's Shin Bet security service reportedly said on Monday that he opposes the continued use of his agency's telephone eavesdropping technology to track cases of coronavirus.

Nadav Argaman's testimony led Israeli cabinet ministers to freeze planned legislation that would have extended the use of the controversial practice, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The Israeli government authorized the Shin Bet to use its technology in March to help stop a burgeoning coronavirus outbreak.

The technology allowed the government to retrace the steps of people infected with the coronavirus and identify people who had come into contact with them in the previous two weeks. Those considered to be at risk of infection were ordered to enter a protective quarantine.

The government defended the practice, normally used by the Shin Bet to trace suspected Palestinian militants, as a way to save lives. But critics said it violated privacy rights. The order authorizing the temporary use of technology will expire this month.

According to Haaretz, Argaman said his agency should not be involved in a civil problem. With the coronavirus largely under control, he also said that the use of technology was no longer necessary.

He proposed using civilian tools, such as a phone tracking application developed by the Israeli Ministry of Health, as an alternative, according to the report. The app, called "The Shield,quot;, requires Israelis to consent to its use.

The Shin Bet declined to comment.

Israel's new government is drafting legislation that would grant it emergency powers to deal with a possible new wave of the coronavirus. The country has seen a small increase in cases since it eased a two-month lock last month.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, privacy expert on the Israel Democracy Institute think tank, praised the apparent decision to stop the use of tracking technology.

"Even the ISA chief understands that civil rights were sacrificed in favor of this surveillance," he said, referring to the Shin Bet. He called for the use of less invasive tactics to prevent the spread of the virus.