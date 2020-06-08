Irving Baby Serenity Berry found safe, mother still at large – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING, Texas () – A 7-month-old boy is safe and in CPS custody after being kidnapped in Irving on Sunday.

Serenity Berry was believed to have been taken by her mother, Jocelyn Bridges, who is still at large.

The girl, who lived with her grandparents as part of a Child Protective Services plan, was taken out of the 2900 block of West Pioneer Drive on Sunday by her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman went to the grandparents' residence at the Park Manor retirement homes, activated a fire alarm, knocked on the door of her apartment to be opened, entered and took the child.

"The grandparents chased them to try to get out and see what vehicle he was leaving (and) they saw that he left in the 2011 Ford Focus. That vehicle was recovered in Dallas … it was found disabled, with a flat tire," he explained. Irving Police Public Information Officer Robert Reeves.