Iran criminalizes child abuse after outrage over murder of teenage girl

After 11 years of stagnation, Iran passed a law on Sunday that makes it a crime to abuse or emotionally or physically abandon a child, the nation's first legal protection for children and youth.
The new law materialized largely in response to national outrage over the murder of a teenage girl last month. Romina Ashrafi, 14, was beheaded by her father with a farm sickle because she had run away with a boyfriend.
Some Iranian media, including the official IRNA news agency, referred to the new legislation as "Romina's law,quot; and said that if it had been passed a few weeks earlier, it could still be alive.
Romina died, but thousands of children are on the brink of life and death every day. This case clearly revealed the lack of laws to protect children, "said Reza Shafahkhah, a lawyer and child rights activist, who spoke to the Iranian media on Monday.
According to Iran's Islamic Penal Code, Romina's father, Reza Ashrafi, faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years because fathers are considered guardians and, unlike mothers, are exempt from capital punishment for murdering their children. .
The so-called honor killing sparked a debate in Iran about the lack of legal protection for women and children, and members of the public questioned why the legislation had been stuck in Parliament for 11 years.
"It is the first time in Iran's legal framework that harming a child is defined as a crime," said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran, an independent organization based in New York.
A separate bill that would criminalize emotional, sexual, and physical abuse of women has been in limbo for eight years.
In the wake of Romina's murder, President Hassan Rouhani's government asked Parliament to speed up the passage of both bills. It was not clear whether the conservative-dominated body, elected in February, he would also act on legislation that protects women. According to government statistics, almost two-thirds of Iranian women have experienced some form of domestic violence at the hands of a male relative.
Masoumeh Ebtekar, deputy director for women's and family affairs for Mr. Rouhani, posted a tweet on Monday, sending "congratulations to all of Iran's children and adolescents." Hopefully, the new law would lead to better respect and protection for children.
The latest draft of the law was not available online and the Iranian media reports were based on official explanations of its details. Iranian legal experts and human rights activists said that while the new law was a step forward, it still had several shortcomings.
Mr. Ghaemi said the law did not address several important issues, including child marriage, the lack of severe penalties for parents who kill or harm their children, and the execution of juvenile offenders. Iran executes more juvenile offenders than any other country, according to rights groups. The judiciary generally waits until criminals turn 18 before executing them.
In addition to criminalizing physical abuse, the new law also establishes monetary and jail penalties for preventing children from receiving an education, emotionally harassing them and forcing them to work.
Judicial and security officials are also now legally required to report cases of child abuse and place children under the protection of social services until the investigations are completed.
In Romina's case, for example, a local investigator returned her to her father's care because he assured her that he would not harm her, despite his pleas that her life was at risk. The new law would make such a measure illegal.
The legislation was first presented to Parliament in 2009. It underwent several reviews and drafts as it bounced from various committees in Parliament to the judiciary and a constitutional watchdog.
The Guardian Council, a designated body charged with oversight of Parliament, laws and elections, rejected the bill at least three times, preventing it from becoming law. On Sunday, he finally relented and passed the bill.
Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei said Sunday that the body had determined that the bill to protect children and adolescents was not inconsistent with Sharia, Islamic law, or the Iranian Constitution.