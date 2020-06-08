Iran criminalizes child abuse after outrage over murder of teenage girl

After 11 years of stagnation, Iran passed a law on Sunday that makes it a crime to abuse or emotionally or physically abandon a child, the nation's first legal protection for children and youth.

The new law materialized largely in response to national outrage over the murder of a teenage girl last month. Romina Ashrafi, 14, was beheaded by her father with a farm sickle because she had run away with a boyfriend.

Some Iranian media, including the official IRNA news agency, referred to the new legislation as "Romina's law,quot; and said that if it had been passed a few weeks earlier, it could still be alive.

Romina died, but thousands of children are on the brink of life and death every day. This case clearly revealed the lack of laws to protect children, "said Reza Shafahkhah, a lawyer and child rights activist, who spoke to the Iranian media on Monday.