Inner Voice Artists signs the creator of the first Norwegian Netflix series – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles and Oslo-based production and management company Inner Voice Artists formed by former CAA and Sierra / Affinity executive Ina Petersen has signed Amir Shaheen, one of the co-creators of the first Norwegian original series. from Netflix.

The show, a romantic comedy titled House for christmas, was created by Shaheen and Kristian Andersen. It was produced by The Oslo Company and was well received, being nominated for the Gullruten Awards, which are Norway's national television awards.

The series follows a nurse in her 30s who feels pressured by her family to have a relationship. She lies and tells them that she has a boyfriend, and that he will accompany her to Christmas dinner, so she starts looking for one.

Inner Voice Artists manages a list of largely European talents and also brings together co-productions in Europe. As Up News Info revealed in May, the company has partnered with TheMachine, management and production partner.