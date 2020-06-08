IIT-M researchers demonstrate the role of microRNA in tongue cancer – Latest news

The Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (IIT-M) said its researchers have identified a specific microRNA (miRNA) called & # 39; miR-155 that is overexpressed in tongue cancer.

According to the researchers, miRNAs affect cancer growth by inhibiting or improving the functions of certain proteins.

For example, it has been seen that a type of protein called & # 39; programmed cell death 4 & # 39; –pdcd4– helps stop the growth and spread of cancer cells.

Inhibition of this protein is known to cause the spread of oral, lung, breast, liver, brain, and colon cancers.

For the current study, IIT Madras collaborated with researchers from the Cancer Institute and the Sree Balaji College and Dental Hospital in Chennai and the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

"MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short non-coding RNAs that contain 20–24 nucleotides that participate in virtually all biological pathways in animals," study lead researcher Devarajan Karunagaran, director of the Department of Biotechnology, IIT, said in a statement. Madras.

"They have been found to play important roles in many cancers, in carcinogenesis (cancer onset), malignant transformation and metastasis, the development of secondary cancer. The miRNAs associated with cancer are called & # 39; Oncomirs & # 39; "added Karunagaran.

According to the researchers, many of the oncomirs affect cancer by suppressing the performance of tumor suppressor agents that can prevent the growth and spread of cancer cells, although some oncomirs are also involved in preventing tumor growth.

Therefore, it is important to identify the types of miRNA that are associated with the suppression and proliferation of cancer cells.

For the findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Molecular and Cellular biology, the research team went beyond showing the connection between miR-155 and pdcd4.

Elimination of miR-155 has also been shown to kill cancer cells, stop the cell cycle and regrow tumor size in animal models, and reduce cell viability and colony formation in laboratory tests.

"While miR-155 has long been suspected of downregulating Pdcd4, so far there has been no evidence of such an interaction," said study researcher Shabir Zargar.

The research team has shown without a doubt that miR-155 is overexpressed in tongue cancer cells and tongue tumor tissues.

This & # 39; hyperactivity & # 39; miR-155 inhibits the action of pdcd4, which in turn causes the spread and growth of tongue cancer.

"Our study has shown that restoring Pdcd4 levels through miR-155 molecular manipulation can lead to possible therapeutic developments for cancers, especially tongue cancer," added Karunagaran.

