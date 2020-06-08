IBM will no longer offer, develop or research facial recognition technology

IBM will no longer offer general-purpose facial recognition or analysis software, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said today in a letter to Congress. IBM will also no longer develop or research the technology, according to IBM The edge. Krishna addressed the letter to Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Representatives Karen Bass (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

"IBM strongly opposes and will not tolerate the use of any (facial recognition) technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, human rights violations, and basic freedoms, or any purpose that is not consistent with our values ​​and principles of trust and transparency, "Krishna said in the letter." We believe that now is the time to start a national dialogue on whether national law enforcement agencies should employ technology. facial recognition and how. "

Facial recognition software has come under scrutiny for issues of racial bias and privacy concerns

Facial recognition software has greatly improved over the past decade thanks to advances in artificial intelligence. At the same time, the technology, because it is often provided by private companies with little federal regulation or oversight, has been shown to be biased by age, race, and ethnicity, which can make tools they are not trustworthy for law enforcement and security and mature for potential civil rights abuses.

A December 2019 National Institute of Standards and Technology study found "empirical evidence for the existence of a wide range of precision in demographic differences in most of the current facial recognition algorithms that were evaluated," for example. Technology has also been criticized for its role in privacy violations.

Notably, the NIST study did not include technology from Amazon, which is one of the few major technology companies to sell facial recognition software to law enforcement. However, Rekognition, the name of the show, has also been criticized for its accuracy. In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union discovered that the Rekognition incorrectly matched 28 members of Congress with chosen faces from 25,000 public photographs, for example.

Another company, Clearview AI, has come under intense scrutiny earlier this year when it was discovered that its facial recognition tool, built with more than 3 billion images compiled in part from social media sites, was being widely used by private sector companies and law enforcement. Since then, Clearview has received numerous cease and desist orders and is at the center of a series of privacy demands. Facebook was also ordered in January to pay $ 550 million to settle a class action lawsuit for the illegal use of facial recognition technology.

IBM has attempted to help with the issue of bias in facial recognition, releasing a public dataset in 2018 designed to help reduce bias as part of the training data for a facial recognition model. But IBM was also found to share a separate training dataset of nearly a million photos taken from Flickr in January 2019 without subject consent, though the photos were shared under a Creative Commons license. IBM said The verge in a statement at the time that verified investigators would only have access to the dataset and would only include images that were publicly available. The company also said that people can choose not to participate in the dataset.

In his letter, Krishna also called for police reform, arguing that more cases of police misconduct should be brought under the jurisdiction of the federal court and that Congress should make changes to the doctrine of qualified immunity, among other measures. In addition, Krishna said that "we need to create more open and equitable pathways for all Americans to acquire marketable skills and training," and suggested that Congress consider expanding the P-TECH school model nationally and expanding eligibility for Pell Grants. .