IATSE Development of protocols for the safe reopening of live events – Up News Info

As the film and television industry prepares to restart, reopening live entertainment venues may become more difficult in the coronavirus era. To meet the challenge, IATSE is developing a Stagecraft Safety Committee Recovery Plan to work in theaters, stadiums, stadiums and other live events.

Shutterstock



The plan, which has already gone through two drafts, "will deal with larger groups of people at times, directly dealing with talent in handling accessories, makeup, hair and wardrobe," said a well-informed source, who told Up News Info. than others The protocols on the menu include "constant daily temperature checks" and a COVID officer "to monitor stages to make sure people follow the guidelines and practice safe measures."

The union, which represents film, television, and theater teams in cities and towns across the United States. USA And Canada reported that 95% of its members were unemployed due to the closure of COVID-19. "The pandemic has essentially devastated our job opportunities, leaving almost 150,000 of our members unemployed," IATSE International President Matt Loeb said during a virtual town hall on May 12. including sound, lighting, accessories, rigging, electricity, construction, painting, costumes and hairstyles, and makeup.

IATSE



Other protocols being considered, the source said, include "organizing referral routes among the crew to establish changes during performances and creating" buddy systems "for people who work together regularly to help reduce contact made if an incident occurs. presents with a person who contracts viruses. " A wellness questionnaire is also expected to be part of the reopening plan.

“We are also asking employers to make their cleaning staff focus on cleaning frequently used areas, such as door and bathroom handles, and craft service tables to wrap food individually, etc. There will be a third draft soon, and we hope this will be presented for your approval to implement as a guide to live entertainment. "

Last Monday, the Industry-wide Labor Administration Safety Committee released a 22-page White Paper for the safe reopening of film, television and broadcast productions.

