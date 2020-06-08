Hundreds of people clean up damaged Oakland Chinatown businesses damaged in looting – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Hundreds of community members gathered Sunday in Oakland Chinatown to clean up damage from looters and vandals during the recent riots.

About 300 volunteers came with supplies of paint, brooms and other cleaning materials to help local businesses.

Organizers said they typically see about 50 volunteers at cleanup events, so they were surprised to see six times as many volunteers.

"And it wasn't just Asian Americans, we also had African Americans, Latinos, Latin Americans, white allies as well, I thought it was amazing," said Jessica Ayden Li of OCA East Bay. "To show that support and also to talk about Asian-black unity right now."

OCA East Bay hosted the cleanup event on Sunday and plans to host another one in the near future.