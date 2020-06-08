Hundreds Join Glendale March, Candlelight Vigil to Honor Victims of Police Violence – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A march through the streets of Glendale on Saturday ended with a candlelight vigil near town hall to honor victims of police brutality, including George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25.

"What we are asking for is a change of consciousness," said one of the organizers of the march during a speech.

Social workers, religious organizations and entire families gathered in Parcher Plaza and spilled out onto the streets in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and police violence.

"It is really important that he knows that, and we must try to stand up for what is right to make sure there is change in the world," said Deborah Reiling, who brought her son to the rally.

Some in the crowd were protesters for the first time. Others have been to Black Lives Matter protests before, such as Jay Brooks, who said seeing this type of unit in the city he calls home speaks to what is possible.

"A lot of people are coming together," he said. “Even some police officers were also very kind to everything. So it's just about having that scope and making sure everyone is informed about what's going on. "