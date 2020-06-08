How Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker's video led to deeper conversations

Then Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker shared a video with TikTok to help explain the white privilege, the 37-year-old dancer and DJ spoke to Ellen Degeneres about how he and his wife continue the conversation.

Boss and Holker took part in the "Challenge of Privilege Challenge,quot; last week and were asked a series of questions about their experiences, including whether they were ever called racial slurs or were ever detained by police without valid reason. . They started by lifting 10 fingers and releasing one each time they had experienced one of the scenarios. At the end of the challenge, Holker had dropped one finger while Boss had dropped all ten.

"I would have put a finger on all of that," Boss said in the Monday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that he had experienced other scenarios that were mentioned. "They were the first 10 applied, but then the next two as well."