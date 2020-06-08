How Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker's video led to deeper conversations

Steve Granitz / WireImage
Then Stephen "twitch" Boss and Allison Holker shared a video with TikTok to help explain the white privilege, the 37-year-old dancer and DJ spoke to Ellen Degeneres about how he and his wife continue the conversation.
Boss and Holker took part in the "Challenge of Privilege Challenge,quot; last week and were asked a series of questions about their experiences, including whether they were ever called racial slurs or were ever detained by police without valid reason. . They started by lifting 10 fingers and releasing one each time they had experienced one of the scenarios. At the end of the challenge, Holker had dropped one finger while Boss had dropped all ten.
"I would have put a finger on all of that," Boss said in the Monday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting that he had experienced other scenarios that were mentioned. "They were the first 10 applied, but then the next two as well."
The video of the challenge spread over the Internet, and Boss suggested it sparked conversations he had never had with his wife, including "deeper conversations about race." He also told DeGeneres that he was able to speak to his in-laws about it on a "much deeper level."
"You know, these conversations are incredibly valuable and are steps forward," he continued. "They don't solve everything, but they are progress."
DeGeneres agreed "We have a long way to go."
Holker also spoke about the "need to be together,quot; in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.
"We need a new way of thinking. We need to learn to listen. We have to educate ourselves and realize that change can happen if we all work together," he said. "But how we get through this is that we have to move forward from love. We have to support each other and realize that maybe there is something we didn't know before. But now let's educate each other, stay together and love each other." "