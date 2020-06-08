House members and Democratic senators dress Kente Cloth and kneel silently in memory of George Floyd

Roommates, members of the House and Senate Democrats recently knelt in silence and wore Kente clothing in the Emancipation Hall for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds in memory of George Floyd. Democrats also introduced a new police reform bill in an effort to stop police brutality that has led to continued protests across the country.

Led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, nearly a dozen Democrats were also present for the memory, including Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Chuck Schumer. They were at the United States Capitol to announce a new in-depth plan to tackle police brutality.

Labeled as the Police Justice Act of 2020, it would effectively limit qualified immunity protections, create a national registry of police misconduct, prohibit bottlenecks, restrict the transfer of military-grade equipment to police departments, and convert lynching in a federal hate crime.

"We are here to honor George Floyd," Pelosi said before the moment of silence began. After the moment passed, she drew attention to the time Floyd suffered before taking his last breaths, "You see how long it was to have that knee on his neck," he said.

