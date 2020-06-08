Hong Kong Disneyland ready to reopen – Up News Info

Hong Kong's two main theme parks, Disneyland and Ocean Park, will reopen as part of local government plans to restart the region's economy.

The South China Morning Post reports that Ocean Park will open to visitors starting Saturday (June 13), and that the Disneyland resort on Lantau Island will follow soon on an unspecified date. Both parks have been close since the end of January after the coronavirus began spreading into the territory from neighboring China.

Conventions and trade shows are also expected to return in July after the cancellation months. Before the coronavirus blockade, Hong Kong also saw a series of protests against China's influence in the territory that led to a widespread disruption.

Events such as the CineAsia exhibition conference and the FilmArt sales market had to cancel their 2020 editions. The Hong Kong Book Fair, to be held from July 15 to 21, is expected to be one of the first major shows to be held. celebrate this year.

"We want to restart the economy in the second half of this year through new initiatives in tourism, foreign trade and commercial insurance services," said Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah, as reported by the Post. "We are confident that we will overcome the economic crisis."

Hong Kong also faces challenges from the current U.S.-China trade war, and the U.S. government has declared it will remove special trade privileges in response to Beijing's planned security law for the city.

Ocean Park, a popular oceanarium and theme park, plans to lower its entrance fee and allow free admission for children under the age of 11 in an attempt to re-attract visitors. The social distancing restrictions are still in force, although they are expected to be lifted even more in the coming weeks.