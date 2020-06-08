Hollyoaks producer Lime Pictures investigates Rachel Adedeji's claims – Up News Info

Lime Pictures, owned by All3Media, launched an investigation after actress Rachel Adedeji raised questions about the treatment of black cast members on the set of the UK television series Channel 4 Hollyoaks.

Adedeji, who has appeared in over 200 episodes of Hollyoaks, tweeted her disapproval of the show's support for the Black Lives Matter movement and raised a long list of questions about her experiences with those of the co-stars.

In his statement, he claimed that a makeup artist told him "you're the same" on the show, while also saying that the black cast members were called "blacks" by a high-ranking figure on the production team. .

Adedeji claimed that black female actors were "forced to dramatically change their hair" for fear that viewers "would not be able to tell them apart." He also said that he has only worked with a black director in four years on the show.

"Working at Hollyoaks is primarily positive, but the experiences I have found are a constant reminder of how difficult it is to be a black woman in the industry," she said. “I am no longer defending him. Posting a podcast about racism and asking your black members to teach you how to tackle racism is the bare minimum. THINK. DO IT BETTER. "

Others have supported Adedeji. Former Hollyoaks Actress Amanda Clapham said she witnessed "microaggressions" on set, including black cast members who were "disproportionately despised" for speaking and playing during filming.

In a statement about Hollyoaks‘Official Instagram page over the weekend, producers said,"Hollyoaks has zero tolerance for racism. We are taking Rachel Adedeji very seriously and we are investigating. ” A Channel 4 spokeswoman added: "Hollyoaks He has zero tolerance for racism and an investigation is underway. "