Hogan Alley Profile, Home of the Horrible Horseshoe – Up News Info Los Angeles

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, the jewel of course in Texas, has a distinctive honor. It houses the longest running PGA Tour event to be held at the same site, with separate specialization. This year, Colonial will enjoy another distinction, when the Tour returns to action from its COVID-19-induced three-month hiatus.

The event, which changed its name to the Charles Schwab Challenge last year, dates back 74 years. In 1946, Ben Hogan shot 1 under par to win the first one hit. Hogan triumphed five times in the first years of the event, leading to the nickname of the field & # 39; Callejón de Hogan & # 39 ;. Mother Nature intervened in 1949, when the adjacent Trinity River flooded the course, and the schedule interfered in 1975, when the venue hosted the Players' Championship.

The rich history of the course actually dates back more than a decade before its association with professional golf. The tenacious Marvin Leonard, known in Fort Worth as the Texas merchant, was an avid golf player who developed an obsessive interest in course design. He saw Bentgrass, instead of the native Bermuda grass, as the ideal green surface. So when the local courses resisted his requests for change, he decided to build his own course.

Colonial Country Club opened in 1936, with Bentgrass greens. Leonard took his tenacity to promote the course and soon caught the attention of the United States Golf Association. The club hosted the United States Open in 1941, first played west of the Mississippi River and south of the Mason-Dixon line. A regular Tour date followed five years later. The rest is history.

From its earliest days, Colonial was ranked among the best courses in the country. And at over 7000 yards, it was one of the longest on the Tour. That elite status is valid today, even though with updates it is now considered more modest in duration by professional standards. The classic course still plays a lot like it did in Hogan's day.

Up News Info Sports reporter on the field, Dottie Pepper, put it succinctly, "It's just old-fashioned golf, a wonderful test of skill."

Length is not the only challenge on a golf course, despite what some modern PGA Tour courses may suggest. The Colonial makes it easy for a player to hit par 70 with a welcoming start. Initial holes offer birdie opportunities to players who don't get too greedy. The first hole is a par 5 dogleg to the right that extends to 565 manageable yards. The second is another dogleg to the right, a shorter par 4 that is only 389 yards. Both greens are flanked by bunkers designed to eat a short approach.

So things get interesting.

Horrible Horseshoe, Colonial's third, fourth and fifth holes, is consistently ranked among the most difficult three-hole stretches on the PGA Tour. And it is easy to see why. The third hole, a long dogleg left par 4 at 483 yards, requires precision from the tee. The fourth hole is a 247-yard straight par 3 to an elevated green. Players who survive three and four face the most difficult hole on the course, a 481-yard par 4 with a difficult approach.

At a shooting range, filled with tree-lined fairways, this series of holes can determine the winner. As Pepper has said, "whoever plays well in the hole stretch (3-4-5) will generally be at the end or very close."

Beyond Horrible Horseshoe, Colonial offers a nice mix of holes that can challenge players across the spectrum, from bombers to shooters. As Pepper sees it, “Colonial stands on its own. And part of the reason is that each hole is distinctive. Each hole stands out as different ”.

She continues, "The players have to put the ball in play. And they have to put the ball in play on the right side of the street. ” The course record of 61.9 under par is held by seven players, including Justin Leonard and Kevin Na. The tournament record of 259 (21 under par) is held by Zach Johnson.

The Charles Schwab Challenge, previously known as the Fort Worth Invitational, Dean & DeLuca Invitational and Crowne Plaza Invitational in Colonial, among other names, enters its second year under the new name. The event welcomes Fort Worth to a very strong field after the Tour's extended break, which includes the game's top five players and 16 of its top 20. Tiger Woods is not among them.

Na is the defending champion; Tony Finau finished second in 2019, four strokes behind. What name and score will be recorded on the first tee of the Wall of Champions with all previous tournament winners this year?