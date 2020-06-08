Here's What You Should Know – Up News Info Detroit

– The Detroit Zoo has been closed since mid-March due to the pandemic, but is reopening on Monday, June 8.

Members of the Detroit Zoo will have exclusive opportunities to visit during a smooth four-day reopening period. Reservations started on June 5 on their website. For the first few weeks, members will only be able to make reservations for people currently listed on their membership.

Zoo capacity

Initially, there will be a limited capacity at the Detroit Zoo for 1,000 guests per day on our 125 acres. No more than 500 guests will be allowed on the zoo grounds at one time. After the first phase, we will welcome general admission guests to reserve a timed ticket with a capacity limit of over 2,000 per day.

Tickets

After scheduling your visit, you will receive an email with your digital ticket, security details, and a digital map as the zoo will not provide paper maps.

Mask

All visitors to the Detroit Zoo (2 and over), unless otherwise prevented by a medical condition, are expected to wear a face mask or shield to help maintain the safety of all visitors, staff, and animals. This is important for the safety of the animals that live here, as well as for humans. The face masks will be available for purchase outside the main entrance to the intake door.

For more information, visit here.

