Hennepin Mpls County Court Orders. Police department to make immediate changes – Up News Info

The Hennepin County Court on Monday approved a court order proposed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) requiring the Minneapolis Police Department to implement the initial structural changes.

The court order requires the MPD to fully comply with the ongoing civil rights investigation by the MDHR, and failure to comply could lead to sanctions.

"Today's court order will create immediate change for communities of color and indigenous communities that have suffered generational pain and trauma as a result of systemic and institutional racism and long-standing issues in surveillance," said the Department of Minnesota Human Rights Rebecca Lucero.

According to the court order of Hennepin County District Court Judge Karen Janisch, the City of Minneapolis must implement the following:

Ban the use of all neck restraints and choke holds.

Any police officer, regardless of mandate or rank, must report while still on the scene if they observe that another police officer uses any unauthorized use of force, including strangling or restraining the neck.

Any police officer, regardless of tenure or rank, must intervene verbally and physically if he observes that another police officer uses any unauthorized use of force, including neck restraint or neck restraint.

Only the Chief of Police or the person designated by the Chief in the rank of Deputy Chief may approve the use of crowd control weapons, including chemical agents, rubber bullets, explosions, batons, and marking rounds, during protests and demonstrations .

The Chief of Police must make timely and transparent disciplinary decisions for police officers as described in the order.

Analysts and investigators of camera images used in the civilian corps at the City Police Conduct Review Office have the authority to proactively audit the images of the camera used on the corps and file or amend complaints on behalf of the Department. of Civil Rights of Minneapolis.

