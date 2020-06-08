"Heard His Pain, Shared In His Misfortune,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– George Floyd's family's chief attorney said grieving family members met with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for an hour Monday in Houston.

Ben Crump said "Biden's compassion meant the world to this grieving family," and described the visit as an example of "what will begin to heal the United States,quot; as citizens across the country demand changes in their lives. Police practices after Floyd's death.

"Listening to each other is what will begin to heal the United States," Crump said. "That is exactly what Vice President Biden did with George Floyd's family for over an hour. He listened, listened to his pain, and shared his grief."

Biden traveled to Houston for the visit before Floyd's funeral.

Governor Abbott Pays Tribute To Houston's Visits To George Floyd

Biden has called for substantial changes to police practices in the US. But he opposes calls by some activists to cut the police and shift taxpayer spending to other services.

Biden wants to expand spending on social services like education and mental health care that can support police efforts, but also spend more on training existing police officers.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after a white officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air. Since then, the officer has been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges.

