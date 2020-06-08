Health authorities on alert for new outbreaks after massive Black Lives Matter protests; South Australia to reach a new milestone; Victoria records zero new cases of coronavirus

New South Wales is seeking to further alleviate its coronavirus restrictions despite the fact that health authorities remain on high alert for new outbreaks.

Australia registered two new cases in the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Greg Hunt, bringing the national figure to 7,265.

There have only been 62 cases in the past week.

Thousands of protesters gather in Sydney and other capital cities. It is feared that the loss of social distancing may see new infections in the coming days. (9News)

Restrictions to make it even easier in NSW

NSW Premier Premier Gladys Berejiklian has noted that restrictions will be further reduced in the near future.

"… since New South Wales is better than we expected at this stage, we are looking to further ease the restrictions," Berejiklian said today.

"And there will be announcements about that in the near future."

NSW recorded only two new cases overnight, and both are travelers returned to hotel quarantine.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today. (Sydney Morning Herald / Nick Moir)

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth says health authorities will closely monitor potential spikes in infections after thousands of protesters attended anti-racism protests over the weekend.

But he says people who attended the protests in capital cities should closely monitor their health in the coming days.

"The earliest people begin to show symptoms tend to occur within the first week afterward, but can last up to 14 days," he said.

"They should be aware of any symptoms they have that indicate COVID-19 and be tested immediately. We know the most important thing is that if you have symptoms, the faster you test, the less likely you are to transmit the disease. to other people. "

The president of the Australian Medical Association said the protesters should isolate themselves for two weeks.

Dr. Coatsworth also says that it is too early to consider fans returning to crowded stadiums for sports games.

"It may be a little bit more controlled in a stadium, I guess, than in a protest. That's an important thing to keep in mind as we consider going back to reduced-capacity situations in stadiums. But ultimately, that will be a matter for the states and territories, but it's something we're considering now. "

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is urging anyone with symptoms to get tested immediately. (Alex Ellinghausen / The Sydney Morning Herald)

Call for more GP support

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) is urging the government to provide more support to physicians who protect patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

They say it is crucial to learn lessons for future pandemics.

In its presentation to the Senate Select Committee on the COVID-19 investigation into the Australian Government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RACGP cautions that more could be done to help hard-working family doctors.

RACGP President Dr. Harry Nespolon said inconsistent and confusing messages and advice have been of great concern.

"This pandemic has exposed challenges related to different levels of government and agencies that have different roles and responsibilities.

"GPs have voiced their frustrations about differing information on testing criteria and the use of personal protective equipment across the country, as well as inconsistent advice from politicians and a lack of cohesion across different jurisdictions." .

Dr. Nespolon also criticized the lack of resources necessary to keep staff and patients safe.

"The shortage of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, has been a major concern for many GPs.

"This is completely unacceptable and the government urgently needs to supply personal protective equipment to general practices that are in short supply. In the future, we need superior distribution channels that respond to local requirements."

GPs are concerned about the lack of personal protective equipment during the pandemic. (60 minutes)

Victoria records zero new cases of coronavirus

Victoria has not registered new cases of coronavirus as 600,000 students return to schools across the state this morning.

Students in grades three through ten will return to classroom learning, completing eight weeks of remote learning.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the state's COVID-19 number zero was a "very good result."

"It is just further proof that we are beginning to see more stability," he said.

"It's always nice to have a caseless day."

The state has a total of 1,687 cases of coronavirus.

There are seven people in the hospital, including an intensive care patient.

There have been 178 confirmed cases of coronavirus that have been acquired by unknown transmission.

"Registering zero cases today is encouraging, but this pandemic is far from over and now is not the time for complacency," said Director of Health Professor Brett Sutton.

"We must remain vigilant. Thanks to the Victorians who did their part, stayed home, and were tested, we have made great strides in slowing the spread of the coronavirus."

South Australian landmark

South Australia has reached a milestone with the most significant reduction in coronavirus restrictions potentially in the pipeline.

The State Government Transition Committee will meet today to consider the review, which may include allowing viewers to sneak into the stands of Adelaide Oval for the weekend AFL restart and a second Black Lives Matter rally & # 39 ;.