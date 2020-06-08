Hartley Sawyer fired after reappearance of racist and misogynistic Tweets – Up News Info

Hartley Sawyer, who has played Ralph Dibny, also known as Elongated Man, in the CW series The flash For the past three seasons, he's been fired after old social media posts with racist and misogynistic references recently resurfaced, Up News Info has confirmed.

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season 7 of The Flash," according to a joint statement provided to Up News Info by Warner Bros. TV, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "

His dismissal was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

