Gulabo Sitabo screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi on plagiarism controversy

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana protagonist Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, are embroiled in controversy. The late writer Rajeev Agarwal's son Akira reportedly accused Juhi Chaturvedi, who wrote the film's story, script and dialogue, of plagiarizing his father's story. Juhi dropped the accusation and said the film is his original work.

Akira's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, reportedly claimed that Rajeev had presented his story at the Cinestaan ​​India storyteller script competition, sponsored by the Writers Association (SWA), of which Juhi was a member. of the jury. Therefore, he allegedly had access to the story.

Recently, in a statement, Juhi said: “My conscience is clear and so are the facts in this matter. Gulabo Sitabo is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the film's director and lead actor in early 2017. Subsequently, I registered the film's concept note in May 2018. I must also clarify speculation about my conduct as a jury member for the Cinestaan ​​contest. He had no access to the so-called infringed script at any time, as alleged. This fact has also been independently confirmed by Cinestaan. Even the SWA, which examined this dispute in May 2020, decided in my favor. I speak now to ask the press and the public not to be disappointed by false accusations, which are for publicity only. The acts of harassment, defamatory comments and leaks of confidential notices by the accusers only show their lack of faith in their own case. I keep my truth.