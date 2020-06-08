Guidelines to reopen Detroit casinos launched – Up News Info Detroit

Due to the Coronavirus, there has been a ban on gambling as policymakers attempt to establish post-COVID-19 guidelines to keep the public safe. In a Detroit Free Press article, plans have been released to open all three Detroit casinos, in accordance with CDC recommendations, guidelines from the Nevada Gaming Board and the National Commission on Indian Games.

While Governor Whitmer has yet to establish an opening, some tribal casinos have already opened as they are not under the jurisdiction of the state of Michigan.

The changes that are included inside the casinos will be that visitors will have their temperatures scanned. Guests who register 100.4F degrees will be rejected. All casino patrons will be required to wear masks, and possibly for some the biggest change is not smoking on the casino floors, but designated spots will be reserved for smokers. When Michigan passed its no-smoking ban, casinos were one of the few exempt places.

Gaming Board Executive Director Richard Kalm told the Detroit Free Press, "If we are trying to limit the spread of exposure to COVID-19, we should probably limit smoking."

Along with those changes, there will be no valet service, coat check or poker rooms. The other change will require a six foot social distancing. It remains to be seen how that will be implemented between slot machines and table games like Blackjack. It is also recommended that self-service buffets be canceled. Casinos like Motor City have made a following with their buffet assembly line.

They also propose to enact casinos to limit the total number of guests to 15% of their legal capacity. This will likely limit the number of people allowed at any one time from 1,400 to 1,500 people. Kalm said there would be signs warning customers in the parking lot if the casinos are full.

According to the Free Press, casinos paid $ 38 million last year in taxes to the City of Detroit. This loss of revenue has had a strong impact on Detroit's budget.

