Gravitas Nabs Parenting Comedy ‘Babysplitters’ Starring ‘Community’s Danny Pudi – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights to the comedy directed by Sam Friedlander Babysitters, which will be released in theaters and on demand on July 31. Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest Community, Star Trek Beyond), Maiara Walsh (The last ship, Zombieland), Mark Feuerstein (real pain), Emily C. Chang (The Vampire Diaries) and Eddie Alfano (Shameless) star in the film about the division of responsibility for raising children.

The story follows Jeff (Pudi) and Sarah (Chang), a couple struggling to reach an agreement about having a baby. Jeff finally wants to be a father, but is afraid of shutting himself down in his current work situation. Meanwhile, Sarah, who is approaching 35, feels her biological clock tick and is eager to start trying. The couple's friends Don (Alfano) and Taylor (Walsh) have the opposite problem. Don has a successful business and is ready to be a father, but Taylor, an aspiring dancer, is concerned that the cost of her body and career is too much. When the two couples hatch a plan to conceive and share a baby with each other, it looks like they may have found the perfect compromise, until things get out of hand.

"We are delighted to launch Babysitters with an amazing and respected partner like Gravitas Ventures. With many people trapped at home babysitting, busy making them, or perhaps debating the choice, it seems like a perfect time to share this story. We think almost everyone is craving a good laugh right now, ”Friedlander said.

"Being a parent isn't supposed to be easy, but it's also not supposed to be as hilariously difficult as the Babysplitters characters do. Gravitas is thrilled to be part of the launch of this heartfelt comedy that Sam has expertly created," said Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas acquisitions coordinator.

Rogalsky negotiated the agreement with Friedlander and Matt DiNicola.