Grant Gustin declares & # 39; Words Matter & # 39; after Hartley Sawyer was fired from & # 39; The Flash & # 39; for racist tweets

In response to the announcement that Ralph Dibny will not be returning to the series, showrunner Eric Wallace agrees to & # 39; bring permanent change & # 39 ;.

"The flash"star Hartley Sawyer He has been fired after a social media post with racist and misogynistic references recently resurfaced.

The actor, who played Ralph Dibny, also known as Elongated Man, on the series for three seasons, will not be returning for the next series of shows, according to Warner Bros. TV bosses.

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season 7 of The Flash," reads a statement obtained by Up News Info.

"With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "

Sawyer's Twitter account has been removed, but screenshots of old posts have been circulating online. They were all released before Sawyer joined "The Flash".

His now former co-star, Grant Gustin, has quickly responded to his co-star's departure, sharing showrunner Eric Wallace's official statement, stating: "I am committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here at THE FLASH. Yes, this is a show. But it's for all families. That includes blacks and browns. To facilitate this, I will continue to look for black and brown writers, directors, actors and producers of all genres to help tell FLASH stories. "

Gustin added: "I was shocked, sad and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter."