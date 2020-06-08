Grammy-winning member of The Pointer Sisters was 69 – Up News Info

Bonnie Pointer, a member of the Grammy-winning vocal group The Pointer Sisters, died Monday. He was 69 years old. No cause of death was given.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," said her sister and fellow singer Anita Pointer in a statement to the PA news agency. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my brothers and myself and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie Pointer and her younger sister June co-founded the duo The Pointers in 1969. When their sister Anita joined them later that year, they changed their name to The Pointer Sisters. Her older sister Ruth joined in 1972, and a year after that, they released their self-titled debut album, which included the hit "Yes We Can Can".

Bonnie and Anita co-wrote the group's crossover country hit, "Fairytale," in 1974, which also became a Top 20 pop hit and earned the group their first Grammy for Best Lead Singer by a duet or group, Country. He also received a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Bonnie left the group in 1977 for a solo career, signing with Motown in 1978. She then released "Heaven Must Have Sent You," which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with three solo albums, including two before. withdraw from the study.

Bonnie appeared in Soul train in 1985, and was reunited with her sisters occasionally in the 1990s, such as when the group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. She continued to perform in the 2000s.

She also appeared as herself in the 2010 film directed by Monte Hellman. The way to nowhere.