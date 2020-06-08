Google Maps adds new features to help protect you from the coronavirus

Google Maps introduced new features this week that make it easier to drive or take public transportation in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Google Maps will now notify you if your bus, train, or subway ride will be affected by COVID-19, and if you may need to follow certain rules, such as wearing a mask.

We talk a lot about the ways the new coronavirus has impacted our lives, but it's hard to express how dramatically everything in life changed basically overnight. One of the most obvious ways the virus touched us all is in transportation, as even the act of leaving through the front door now carries additional risk.

To alleviate some of the stress associated with these risks, Google introduced a number of new features for the latest version of Google Maps on iOS and Android that will help keep you informed about the ways in which your trip or journey could be affected by COVID-19 and the countless problems it is causing.

From now on, when you search for transit addresses for a trip that may be affected by the virus, you will see relevant alerts from transit agencies in your area, so you know if there are delays or closings or if you need to. wear a mask to board the train or subway. These alerts are being implemented in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the USA. USA

Driving alerts also go to Google Maps to let you know if there are any COVID-19 checkpoints or restrictions on your route. The alert will appear on the directions screen and as soon as the navigation starts. Also, every time you choose to navigate to a coronavirus testing center or medical center, you will receive an alert reminding you to make sure to verify your eligibility and check location guidelines so you don't miss a trip.

Google added overcrowded forecasting features to Maps last year, but in light of the pandemic, those features are being improved. You can now use these predictions to see when a transit station is historically more or less busy, allowing you to plan your trip based on the number of people who will be at the station.

"COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way we move around the world," says Ramesh Nagarajan, director of product management for Google Maps, in a recent post on Google's blog about coronavirus-related features. "As cities and countries around the world adapt, we are committed to bringing the most relevant information at your fingertips. So when you are ready and able, you can safely venture."

