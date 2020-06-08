Golden State Warriors children's virtual camp remains a dive – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – The Golden State Warriors moved from their Oakland headquarters last year, but basketball still continues in facilities that they called home for decades.

The courts are pretty high right now, but the show continues for the Warriors Basketball Academy, pretty much. The coaches teach in front of a camera via video chat, and the young players practice from their homes.

Record techinqiue group sessions on Instagram Live? Welcome to 2020.

Bay Area camps will occur this summer, but with much less capacity. The Warriors have found a way to adapt and include everyone.

Remote teaching has its limitations, but this year's summer camp is still a success and is running out. The development of social distancing basketball has actually had some unwanted benefits and shows that the Warriors brand has gone global.

"You don't have to live in the Bay Area to attend a Warriors basketball camp," said program director Jeff Addiego. "We have five different states represented and we have a child enrolled in Iceland."

In 20 years, the Warriors say more than 60,000 children ages 7 to 15 have attended their camps. They hope to have them back in Oakland soon.