"Globally it's getting worse," W.H.O. Says about the coronavirus pandemic

Almost seven million cases of Covid-19 have been reported to W.H.O. And almost 400,000 deaths. Although the situation in Europe is improving globally, it is getting worse. More than 100,000 cases have been reported in nine of the last 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported, most in a single day, so far. Almost 75 percent of yesterday's cases came from 10 countries, mainly in the Americas and South Asia.