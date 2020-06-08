Ghana says to African Americans: "Come to Ghana if they don't want you in the United States,quot;

The tourism premier in the African nation of Ghana has a message for African Americans upset with the murder of George Floyd and police abuse across the country: come to Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, June 5, 2020, Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Barbara Oteng-Gyasi told the audience that George Floyd's death could lead to an end to racism, not just in the US. USA But all over the world.

“Racism in the United States remains a deadly pandemic, for which for over 400 years, our brothers and sisters in the United States of America have yearned for a cure. George Floyd was not the first black person to use the phrase 'I can't breathe' … The current situation we face today in the year 2020 with the death of George Floyd is going to result in a change … One who approves of evil is as evil as one who perpetrates it. So it is correct not only that Chauvin be charged but all his accomplices who, together, (killed George Floyd), ”said Ms Oteng-Gyasi.

Ghana last year opened the country to welcome Africans into the diaspora through a government initiative called the Year of Return. Thousands of African Americans and blacks from other countries visited the country.

This year, the government launched the "Beyond Return,quot; initiative to help Africans in the diaspora settle in Ghana and invest in the economy. They are offering a financial payment (in money or land) to any African American who moves to Ghana.