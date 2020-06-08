Ghana says to African Americans: "Come to Ghana if they don't want you in the United States,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

The tourism premier in the African nation of Ghana has a message for African Americans upset with the murder of George Floyd and police abuse across the country: come to Ghana.

Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, June 5, 2020, Tourism, Art and Culture Minister Barbara Oteng-Gyasi told the audience that George Floyd's death could lead to an end to racism, not just in the US. USA But all over the world.

