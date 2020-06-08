George Floyd's final moments picture face mask has been removed from Amazon

In the midst of the uprising in America, someone thought it would be a good idea to create a face mask of George Floyd, the black man who was killed in Minneapolis, while in police custody, using his final moments as design and selling on Amazon.

Surrounded by red, you can see former officer Derek Chauvin with his knee around Floyd's neck. Behind him is the paramedic who came to help, during the time of the incident. It is not certain how long the mask was available, but it appears that the first revision was left on June 4.

Some of the reviews pointed out that this was done in bad taste and is just another form of racism.

"You don't deserve any d-n stars for this product," wrote the Amazon customer. "It promotes racism … and I am completely upset by the sale of this mask. You should be ashamed of yourself for disrespecting George Floyd's family.

Another Amazon customer wrote: "Why would you make this mask? He had already passed away in this image. This is very disrespectful towards the family ”, added the client. "No one wants to see this. You're trying to make money from the death of an innocent person. "

George Floyd's death has sparked public outrage and inspired all 50 states and reportedly 18 countries to march to end police brutality and eradicate racism.

Many are also calling to stop financing the police and find other ways to use the money. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has already said he plans to cut the LAPD budget by up to $ 150 million, and that the money will be reinvested in communities of color and women.

