George Floyd, former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin to court for the first time since Floyds' death

A former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee to George Floyd's neck while Floyd pleaded for his life will make his first appearance in court today.

Derek Chauvin will head the court as Floyd's third and final memorial service takes place in Houston, where he grew up and lived before moving to Minneapolis.

Floyd died at the hands of the officer after Mr. Chauvin knelt on his neck for about nine minutes.

The candles are burned at a memorial site where George Floyd was killed. (Getty)

The other three officers involved in Floyd's death – Thomas Lane, J Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

While the early days of the riots included burning buildings and looting, the protests have remained largely peaceful.

As thousands marched daily in cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, mayors introduced nightly curfews to keep protesters off the streets, most of whom have now been raised.

In Houston, thousands are expected to attend today's visits for Floyd.

The six-hour visit will be followed by a funeral and burial Tuesday in Pearland, a Houston suburb, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Floyd will be buried next to his mother, the news station reported.

From left to right: Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao. (AAP)

The University of Houston announced that classes would be canceled Monday in honor of Floyd, giving his students and the community "ample opportunity,quot; to attend the memorial and "reflect on the events taking place in our nation."

Some leaders commit to police reform

Those who have flooded the streets to protest often display signs denouncing police brutality and carry some of Floyd's last words, "I can't breathe," as well as the names of others who have been killed by police.

But as the protests continue, videos from all over the country continue to appear showing officers using excessive force against protesters.

In Austin, Texas, officers fired on a crowd carrying an injured protester.

In Buffalo, New York, police pushed an elderly protester to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head. And in Atlanta, six officers were charged after they were violently filmed driving two college students who were in a car.

The video showed officers breaking the windows of the vehicle, removing a woman from the car and using an electric gun on the driver.

George Floyd (9News)

Both the violent responses of the forces and the powerful demands of the protesters have prompted some elected leaders to start lobbying for change.

She said that she and other council members are hearing from their constituents that "right now, our police department is not making our community feel safe."

"And so our commitment is that each member of our community has the security they need," he said, adding that the council will work with the community over the next year to build that system.

The exact aspect of that dismantling is not yet set in stone, but Bender said the city would seek to change police funding for other needs and start a discussion on how to replace the current police department.

"The idea of ​​not having a police department is certainly not in the short term," he said.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Sydney in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Rick Rycroft) (AP)

The Washington Monument and White House are visible behind the Black Lives Matter sign that has been painted in bright yellow letters on 16th Street by city workers and activists on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Washington. (AP / AAP)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday that the city would transfer some of its police department funds to youth and social services.

"These will be the first steps my administration will take in the next 18 months to rebuild a fairer city that deeply addresses injustice and disparity," it said in a statement.