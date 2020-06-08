Gayle King leads "Justice for All" CBS news special on racism and police brutality – Up News Info

In protest of the murder of George Floyd, CBS News has set up a special on racism and police brutality for this week. Hosted by Good Morning AmericaGay s Gayle King, Justice for all airs at 10 p.m. Tuesday on CBS, BET and CBSN streamer.

The hour-long special will look at how Floyd's tragic confrontation with four now-fired and accused Minneapolis police sparked a movement demanding an end to the painful story of systemic racism and brutality across police departments across the country.

CBS News



Justice for all will include CBS Evening News host of Norah O & # 39; Donnell's interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (see clip below), along with interviews with Attorney General William Barr and UT Sen. Mike Lee. King's interviews with Christian Cooper, who filmed a viral incident in Central Park when a white woman called police after he asked her to tie her dog, and Amadou Diallo's mother, who was killed by The NYPD in 1999 and inspired "41 Shots" by Bruce Springsteen.

CBS News journalists will also discuss the inequalities that have influenced the American landscape that led to that fateful moment in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. They will also report on the revolution that is emerging in the wake of Floyd's death.

Kim Godwin is the senior executive producer of Justice for all, and Guy Campanile, Judy Tygard, Darius Walker and Mitch Weitzner are the executive producers.

Here's a clip from O & # 39; Donnell's meeting with Biden: