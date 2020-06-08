Furious reaction in Brazil after the Ministry withheld the coronavirus data

RÍO DE JANEIRO – While the coronavirus was passing through Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro was criticized for sabotaging the isolation measures imposed by the states, encouraging massive protests by his supporters and lashing out at the increasing death toll, saying: "What do you love me? what to do?"

Now that the outbreak in Brazil has worsened further, with more infections than any country other than the United States, Mr. Bolsonaro's government has come up with a unique response to the growing alarm: it has decided to completely stop reporting the cumulative cost of virus. .

Brazil's health ministry removed the website where it had been reporting coronavirus statistics on Friday. And then when it went back online Saturday, the site skipped the historical data, omitting how many people had already been infected or killed due to the virus.

Lawmakers and health experts quickly attacked Mr. Bolsonaro in unusually blistering terms. Not only did they condemn the government's decision to withhold comprehensive statistics, as deaths and contagion continue to rise, but they roundly criticized the Bolsonaro administration's repeated practice of minimizing the danger from the virus, regardless of what scientists and their own ministers health say.