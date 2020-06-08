Furious reaction in Brazil after the Ministry withheld the coronavirus data

RÍO DE JANEIRO – While the coronavirus was passing through Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro was criticized for sabotaging the isolation measures imposed by the states, encouraging massive protests by his supporters and lashing out at the increasing death toll, saying: "What do you love me? what to do?"
Now that the outbreak in Brazil has worsened further, with more infections than any country other than the United States, Mr. Bolsonaro's government has come up with a unique response to the growing alarm: it has decided to completely stop reporting the cumulative cost of virus. .
Brazil's health ministry removed the website where it had been reporting coronavirus statistics on Friday. And then when it went back online Saturday, the site skipped the historical data, omitting how many people had already been infected or killed due to the virus.
Lawmakers and health experts quickly attacked Mr. Bolsonaro in unusually blistering terms. Not only did they condemn the government's decision to withhold comprehensive statistics, as deaths and contagion continue to rise, but they roundly criticized the Bolsonaro administration's repeated practice of minimizing the danger from the virus, regardless of what scientists and their own ministers health say.
Gilmar Mendes, a judge of the Supreme Court, called the government "The manipulation of statistics is a tactic of totalitarian regimes," adding that the "trick will not absolve the government of eventual genocide."
The pandemic, and specifically the government's responses to them, have been highly controversial worldwide. But in few places have the problems been as polarizing as in Brazil, a country already separated by a political chasm between Bolsonaro's furious detractors and equally fervent devotees.
Bolsonaro, who initially described the virus as a "miserable flu," says that the challenge of the virus is overshadowed by the economic consequences of the measures to stay home, and that the real danger is the increase in unemployment that will leave people hungry. .
But he has also been criticized for joining large pro-government protests at risk of spreading the virus, for ordering the military to mass produce an unproven drug for the virus, hydroxychloroquine, and for fighting with their own health officials as the crisis intensified.
Now Brazil suffers the highest daily death toll in the world, often more than 1,000 per day, and the government has stopped reporting the cumulative cost of the outbreak.
"By altering the numbers, the health ministry is trying to cover the sun with a sieve," Rodrigo Maia, president of the lower house of Congress he said in a message on Twitter published shortly after midnight on Monday. “It is urgent to restore the credibility of the statistics. A ministry that distorts numbers creates a parallel universe to avoid facing the reality of events. "
Carlos Wizard Martins, a businessman who was recently hired to help lead the government's response, told the O Globo newspaper last week that the country's coronavirus statistics were being audited because federal authorities believed the states were reporting inflated figures. in an effort to secure more funds.
That explanation, which was not supported by evidence, was widely seen as the government's latest misstep in its response to the outbreak.
The health ministry has been shaken by staff turnover in recent weeks when the virus took over Brazil. Bolsonaro fired a health minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, in mid-April after the two clashed over the president's disdain for the social distancing measures that the ministry and state governors were promoting.
So the successor to the health minister, Nelson Teich, He resigned after less than a month on the job, leaving the ministry to an active-duty general with no health care experience.
The government released two different figures on Sunday about the latest number of daily deaths, initially reporting 1,382 deaths, only to revise that number to 525. The ministry said the initial figure included erroneously reported deaths.
The Health Ministry also said in a statement Sunday that its new recordkeeping method would provide "a more realistic snapshot of what is happening nationwide."
The government did not explain its new methodology for monitoring cases.
Over the weekend, the National Council of Health Secretaries, which represents local health officials, launched a website that collects complete data. According to this count, until Sunday Brazil had more than 680,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 36,151 deaths.
The council responded with outrage to the accusation that state officials were providing fictitious numbers for monetary gain, referring to the accusation made by Mr. Wizard.
Over the weekend, outraged Brazilians called to boycott Mr. Wizard's business. On Sunday night, Mr. Wizard announced that he would be leaving his government position.
"I apologize for any statement I have made that could have been interpreted as disrespect towards the relatives of the Covid-19 victims or the health professionals who have embraced the noble mission of saving lives," he said in a statement. .
Brazil, which has a solid public health care system, has historically excelled in epidemiological surveillance. If anything, experts said a rigorous audit of the Covid-19 cases would reveal that the disease has killed more people than official data has captured because the evidence has been severely limited. A Analysis by the Times found that in Manaus, a metropolis deep in the Amazon, the number of deaths in April was three times higher than the historical average for the month.
"The manipulation of pandemic data by the Ministry of Health is, to say the least, distressing," he said. Denise Garrett, a Brazilian-American epidemiologist who has worked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more than two decades. “The data must be communicated in a transparent, accurate and timely manner. This is crucial for decision making and also of utmost importance to avoid public confusion. "
Manuela Andreoni and Letícia Casado contributed to the reports.