Frequent testing of COVID-19 makes MLS players comfortable with returning to regular practice

New England Revolution advocate Alexander Buttner explained, in his second language, a concept that some in this country seem determined not to understand.

Yes, it feels safe for Major League Soccer teams, under established conditions and protocols, to play Major League Soccer again.

"Yes, because we do tests almost three, four times a week," he said. "And I think it's safe to train because the results are good. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."

The Revs returned to full squad training on Monday after a prolonged absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant being able to use the team's facilities and bond with each other in the field. Atlanta United also resumed training on Monday. Sporting Kansas City was on the field on Sunday.

They are preparing to play in a league tournament in Orlando later in the summer that would comprise a World Cup-style format, with teams divided into group play and the top 16 going through to a knockout round. CBS Sports reported July 9 as a possible start date.

The teams had been able to do individual voluntary training as of May 6. Buttner, in his first season with the Revs after spending three seasons with Jong Vitesse in his native Netherlands, said it is much better to be able to move freely through the Revolutions Facility.

"It feels great. Finally, we can go back to playing soccer with each other. We had to train alone for a long time, but we finally came back," Jong told RevolutionSoccer.net. "We did some little games, some crossovers, so for me it was a good training,quot;.

The last time the Revs were on the field together was nearly three full months ago, before the MLS suspended operations on March 12. Their last complete game was a 1-1 draw against the Chicago Fire at Gillette Stadium on March 7.

"It is safe and reassuring that everyone has been evaluated and no one has tested positive," rookie defender Henry Kessler told RevolutionSoccer. "That is very good news. There was a blood test and then the other one was a little awkward. You have to put something in your nose quite a bit. Those were the tests, but it is good to do them and make sure everyone is healthy.