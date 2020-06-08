Freedom Mobile to Charge $ 20 Connection Fee for In-Store Hardware Upgrades Starting June 8

Shaw Communications Freedom Mobile will charge a $ 20 connection fee for in-store hardware upgrades beginning June 8.
There is still a $ 0 connection fee for online updates, based on documents viewed by iPhone in Canada.
Freedom Mobile started charging a connection fee of $ 20 for new postpaid activations and a connection fee of $ 10 for new prepaid activations in December 2019. The operator said that "a single activation fee will allow us to fund new enhancements network and explore transformative technology. " "
At the time, Freedom Mobile had indicated that there would be no connection fee if customers were only updating their current devices. However, recent documents indicate that Freedom Mobile will begin charging for hardware upgrades made in the store.
