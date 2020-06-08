Free childcare across Australia will end on July 12

The Federal Government is finalizing its free temporary child care program on July 12, with fees to return the next day.

The program was introduced during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a measure to reduce the financial burden on essential workers.

Childcare rates will resume starting July 13, and JobKeeper payment for workers in the childcare sector will end shortly after July 20.

Childcare was made free temporarily to help essential workers. (A current issue)

Instead, child care services will receive a transition payment estimated at 25 percent of the revenue generated by the fees.

Coronavirus financial support will be replaced by a $ 708 million transition package.

Child care subsidies will return beginning July 13 and activity tests for parents will decrease until October.

Those families may receive up to 100 hours of subsidized child care.

"This package works to help and support those families, but also to help and support the sector," Education Minister Dan Tehan told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Federal Minister of Education, Dan Tehan. (AAP)

Childcare has been supported since April after enrollment and attendance numbers plummeted due to coronavirus blockages.

From the middle of next month to the end of September, the government will pay daycare centers 25 percent of their fee income.