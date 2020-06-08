Four teenagers among eight killed in just 72 hours on Queensland roads

Police have asked drivers to be more careful after eight people died on Queensland roads in 72 hours.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle that caused the death of that incident, in Townsville, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Three girls and a boy, ages 14-18, died when the stolen sedan cut a roundabout, rolled over and crashed into a light pole.

A 29-year-old woman is the last victim of the road after a motorcycle accident in Carole Park on Monday around 2.30 a.m.

She died at the scene and a 31-year-old man is in critical condition.

Two men died in a three-car collision in Bethania, south of Brisbane, yesterday afternoon.

A baby boy also died in a car accident in Mackay, central Queensland, on Saturday afternoon.

Floral tributes are being left for the four victims of the Garbutt car accident. (Nine)

The series of deaths has prompted police to plead with drivers to be more careful on the road.

"We have seen a number of circumstances in which families are now without loved ones," Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said today.