Founder of the Reform addresses racism claims in public apology

Following claims of racism towards her and the brand she created, the founder of Reforma Yael Aflalo has publicly admitted that it has "failed,quot;.

At the end of May, amid growing unrest over the death of George FloydThe fashion brand posted a short statement on their Instagram account, which said, "If you want to help fight for justice right now, here are some organizations we recommend supporting. We will donate to the organizations mentioned above." The organizations listed were Black Lives Matter, Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, NAACP, and ACLU.

In response to the publication and among the comments of others who expressed criticism of the company, the former employee Leslieann Elle Santiago She wrote: "Working for the Reformation traumatized me deeply. Being the most ignored and belittled as a woman of color who worked and managed her flagship store for 3 years was the most difficult. I cried many times knowing that the color of my skin would not take me nowhere in this. " company. Yael never looked at me. He passed me and never spoke to me. But he told the white associates that they were pretty. I once went to visit the store after a couple of years and a new black associate asked me if I honestly thought there was an opportunity for black people to move into the company. And I said if you ask him this 2 years after I left, then (sic) the answer was and always will be no. This story is deeper and I have always been afraid to tell it. But no more fear of me. "

After receiving a request from the President of the Reformation Hali Borenstein In an online message to discuss Santiago's experience over the phone, Santiago rejected the phone conversation and publicly shared his written response to Borenstein on his personal Instagram account, explaining that he had his exit interview with Borenstein in 2016 and then shared his experience. with her. . "After much thought, I have decided to decline a 10-minute phone conversation, but I hope it will take you 5 minutes to read this, as I don't want to give you an opportunity to listen without listening," he wrote to Borenstein in his reply message. While it's unclear when the digital conversation between Santiago and Borenstein took place, Santiago posted his reply message on his Instagram account on Thursday, and Diet Prada Instagram account further publicized his post over the weekend. It seems that the messages between the women were sent on Instagram, but Santiago did not specify.