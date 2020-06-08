Founder of the Reform addresses racism claims in public apology

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images
Following claims of racism towards her and the brand she created, the founder of Reforma Yael Aflalo has publicly admitted that it has "failed,quot;.
At the end of May, amid growing unrest over the death of George FloydThe fashion brand posted a short statement on their Instagram account, which said, "If you want to help fight for justice right now, here are some organizations we recommend supporting. We will donate to the organizations mentioned above." The organizations listed were Black Lives Matter, Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, NAACP, and ACLU.
In response to the publication and among the comments of others who expressed criticism of the company, the former employee Leslieann Elle Santiago She wrote: "Working for the Reformation traumatized me deeply. Being the most ignored and belittled as a woman of color who worked and managed her flagship store for 3 years was the most difficult. I cried many times knowing that the color of my skin would not take me nowhere in this. " company. Yael never looked at me. He passed me and never spoke to me. But he told the white associates that they were pretty. I once went to visit the store after a couple of years and a new black associate asked me if I honestly thought there was an opportunity for black people to move into the company. And I said if you ask him this 2 years after I left, then (sic) the answer was and always will be no. This story is deeper and I have always been afraid to tell it. But no more fear of me. "
After receiving a request from the President of the Reformation Hali Borenstein In an online message to discuss Santiago's experience over the phone, Santiago rejected the phone conversation and publicly shared his written response to Borenstein on his personal Instagram account, explaining that he had his exit interview with Borenstein in 2016 and then shared his experience. with her. . "After much thought, I have decided to decline a 10-minute phone conversation, but I hope it will take you 5 minutes to read this, as I don't want to give you an opportunity to listen without listening," he wrote to Borenstein in his reply message. While it's unclear when the digital conversation between Santiago and Borenstein took place, Santiago posted his reply message on his Instagram account on Thursday, and Diet Prada Instagram account further publicized his post over the weekend. It seems that the messages between the women were sent on Instagram, but Santiago did not specify.
In his message to Borenstein, Santiago alleged that Borenstein "consistently hired white women with the same or less qualifications than I did, over me," while Santiago had worked as an assistant manager allegedly without a manager above her for more than a year. year. Santiago also stated that "none of you spoke to me,quot; or "he worried about my growth or any black or non-black poc who worked there." She alleged that no person of color had been transferred to the Los Angeles headquarters. He reiterated his allegations about Aflalo, claiming he looked Santiago up and down in disgust and walked away "when he introduced himself to Aflalo as the assistant to the flagship manager. He also stated that Aflalo "would not respond on purpose if I called her,quot; and that Santiago would need the "white district manager,quot; to tell Aflalo anything Santiago had to say "even when we were in the same room."
"His mentality is the reason why the leadership table at Ref has always looked like this and has always treated black and non-black roc in the way it has. Systematic racism," Santiago claimed.
Santiago further stated in his message to Borenstein that "women who were not as fashionable or not as thin,quot; were also treated with disgust and, allegedly after being shown a possible black model, Santiago stated that Aflalo responded with "We are not ready for that yet." "Santiago also raised the subject of an alleged photo of Aflalo and Elana Rosenblatt, Vice President of Wholesale for Reformation, eating fried chicken posted on Instagram to celebrate Black History Month. Santiago also claimed that there were uneven physical working conditions for employees of color. "I've spoken to many past and current Ny-LA employees, and stories of harmful work environments, that black and non-black people are in inventory without heat, while white girls who serve customers in I have been mortified by a bright and hot sales floor, "said Santiago.
On Sunday, Aflalo addressed the allegations against her and the company in a statement posted on Reformation's Instagram account.
"I have failed," his statement began. "Our mission is to bring sustainability to everyone, and part of sustainability is treating people equally. I realize that I have failed everyone in that regard, especially the black community. Sorry. Unfortunately, the way Where we have practiced diversity in the past has gone through a "white gaze,quot; that comes too close to ignorance. After asking and listening to our team members, especially those who identify as BIPOC, now I see that. I am so angry with myself for not having seen him before As a company, we have not taken advantage of our platform, our voice and our content to combat racism and the injustice that permeates our country, and that will change from now on. He was not a very good leader When it came to our team, that's why I went back two years ago. "
As his statement continued, "When former team members make accusations that I ignored them in the past, I know this to be true. I am very sad and sorry for it. This is inexcusable in itself, but when I listen to colleagues Blacks who felt that I avoided them because of the color of their skin, I burn inside thinking about the sadness I inflicted. Please know that for me it was not about the color of your skin, but about my defects as a person. Reform leaders are intelligent, caring and caring individuals, they don't deserve your criticism, I do.
He also announced that they will launch an independent investigation "to analyze workplace concerns that have been raised in our stores so that we get to the bottom."
Aflalo noted: "We are very sad to see the comments and complaints of racism on social media and take them incredibly seriously. The reform does not support or tolerate racism or discrimination. We spent the last week listening to our team. We learned a lot but Most importantly, we realized how ignorant we are and how much we need to improve to become an allied and actively anti-racist brand. As a result, we are researching every part of the Reformation: our values and goals, marketing, recruiting, and training. "
Aflalo said: "We will launch a Diversity and Inclusion Board, comprised of team members and external advisors, to guide our plans along the way. We will update our quarterly Sustainability Report to include goals and metrics on diversity and inclusion and publish it. We will put more emphasis working with black creators throughout the creative process and we will strive for true diversity in our images, partnerships and voice. "
He also shared that he will personally donate $ 500,000 between the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the Thurgood Marshall University Fund and the National Institute for the Development of Black Children.
Aflalo concluded: "We know this is not all and that it will not happen overnight, but we are committed to using our brand to promote anti-racism, using our voice to defend equality and justice, and using our platform to end systemic racism. "