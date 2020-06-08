Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus files charges against protesters during the George Floyd protest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced Monday night that the police department is dropping the riot charges against those arrested on Sunday, May 31, while protesting the death of George Floyd.

Fort Worth police arrested several dozen people for rioting during that protest.

Each person will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

"Since then, protests in the city have been peaceful," Chief Kraus said. "Protesters have expressed anger at police misconduct and demanded changes. The clamor to reform the police profession is echoing throughout our nation, and we must start here at home. ”

Chief Kraus said the department hears voices for change and reform of police tactics.

"Words are a start, but they must be backed by action," Chief Kraus said in a statement. "To that end, I am dropping all the disturbance charges that resulted from the protests in Fort Worth, and each individual who was arrested for that violation will be notified by letter that their charges have been dropped. This is just one step in a long journey, but I hope it shows that the FWPD is committed to walking the path of reform with our community. "