Former Texas Congressman, Vietnam POW Sam Johnson recalled as war hero at funeral – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A former North Texas congressman and war hero was buried in North Texas on Monday.

Sam Johnson died of natural causes in Plano on May 27 at the age of 89.

He was buried with all military honors, befitting a man who dedicated his life to service.

“There are very few people who are true heroes. That word is thrown around a lot, "said Ray Sullivan, his former press secretary." This is someone who served his country in the most dire and dire circumstances. "

A highly decorated military fighter pilot, Johnson carried out 62 combat missions in the Korean War and 25 in the Vietnam War.

"Sam had never flown an airplane yet he decided to enter flying school and became one of the greatest flyers of all time," said Dr. Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church during Johnson's eulogy. .

His plane was shot down in North Vietnam, and he spent almost seven years as a prisoner of war.

After his return, he spent six years in the Texas House of Representatives and then 28 years as a Republican congressman for the Third District of Congress.

The funeral procession began in downtown Plano at Restland Memorial Park.

The gatherers along the way wore red, white, and blue.

The service ended with an Air Force Thunderbirds tribute: a final flight for the accomplished pilot.

Congressman Johnson was also remembered as a great family man.

He was married to his wife, Sheila, for 65 years before his death in 2015.