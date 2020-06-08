Former officer Derek Chauvin will make his first court appearance in the George Floyd case – Up News Info

The Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Derek Chauvin, 44, is also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death on May 25. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after the white police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and begging for air.

Floyd's death sparked protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that quickly spread to cities across the United States and the world. Chauvin and three other officers at the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Chauvin is being held in a state prison in Oakdale. The other three officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are accused of aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County Jail on bail of $ 750,000.

RELATED: Minneapolis City Council Members Announce Their Intent To Disburse And Dismantle MPD

Floyd's death has sparked calls to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, which community activists have long accused of entrenched racial discrimination and brutality. Most members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they are in favor of dissolving the department entirely, although they have yet to offer concrete plans for what would replace it.

"Nobody says we want to abolish health or safety," Councilwoman Alondra Cano told Up News Info-AM on Monday. "What we are saying is that we have a broken system that does not produce the results we want."

The state last week launched a department civil rights investigation. On Friday, the council approved a stipulated deal that immediately banned the use of chokes and neck restraints and included several other changes. That investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)