Former officer Derek Chauvin makes his first court appearance in the George Floyd case, faces $ 1M bail with conditions – Up News Info

The Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd made his first court appearance on Monday.

The judge set Derek Chauvin's unconditional bail at $ 1.25 million or $ 1 million with conditions.

Those conditions include being law-abiding, making all future appearances, not working in law enforcement capacity, having no contact with family, or leaving the state of Minnesota, among others.

Derek Chauvin, 44, said next to nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judge Denise Reilly on CCTV from the state maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights . Her attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bond, raised from the $ 500,000 initially set forth in the case, and did not address the substance of the charges, which also include third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Nelson did not speak to reporters afterward.

Chauvin's next appearance was scheduled for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died May 25 after the white police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and begging for air. His death sparked protests, some violent, in Minneapolis that quickly spread to cities across the United States and the world. Chauvin and three other officers at the scene were fired the day after Floyd's death.

The other three officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, are accused of aiding and abetting. They remain in the Hennepin County Jail on bail of $ 750,000.

Floyd's death has sparked calls to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, which community activists have long accused of entrenched racial discrimination and brutality. Most members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they are in favor of dissolving the department entirely, although they have yet to offer concrete plans for what would replace it.

"Nobody says we want to abolish health or safety," Councilwoman Alondra Cano told Up News Info-AM on Monday. "What we are saying is that we have a broken system that does not produce the results we want."

The state last week launched a department civil rights investigation. On Friday, the council approved a stipulated deal that immediately banned the use of chokes and neck restraints and included several other changes. That investigation is ongoing.

