Fans mourn the death of Donald "Reche" Caldwell.
The soccer star died at the age of 41 over the weekend.
His mother, Deborah, told WFLA that the former NFL player died after an "ambush,quot; at his home in Tampa, Florida. She said Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest while on his way to a date with his girlfriend.
"He was a good person who was smiling all the time," he also told TMZ. "He tried to help as many as he could. He was the kind of person who took off her shirt and gave it to her."
While Tampa police did not confirm Caldwell's death to NBC News, they did confirm that they were investigating a homicide in which a victim was shot dead on Saturday. According to police, officers found an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence on arrival at the scene. Then they began taking life-saving measures. After the Tampa Fire Department arrived, they transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ME! The news has also reached the police, but they have not received a response.
Caldwell's former team, the New England Patriots, expressed their condolences after news of his death broke.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former patriot Reche Caldwell," the organization tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."
The Los Angeles Chargers did, too.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell," the team wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche's family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."
In addition, several athletes, including Tom brady and Benjamin Watson, paid tribute on social networks.
"He always kept us laughing and happy," Watson wrote. "He always had the biggest smile. He always had the best stories. It is sad to hear of the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time."
After playing for the University of Florida, Caldwell was selected by the San Diego Chargers in 2002. He then signed with the New England Patriots in 2006 and was released in 2007. He then played for the Washington Redskins and then spent time with the Rams for Saint Louis.
"We mourn the passing of six-year NFL veteran WR Reche Caldwell," the NFL tweeted. "Rest in peace."
According to ESPN, Caldwell was arrested for drug possession with the intention of selling in 2014 and was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of probation.
"I am not going to blame football or concussions like everyone else for my mistakes," he told the sports store in 2016. "I don't blame my education or my hometown or my family. I have a great family. I had a great childhood. I grew up in a great place. It's about losing my way, being around bad people and making bad decisions, and that's all about me. "
ESPN also reported that Caldwell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud along with other NFL players this year. According to the report, he was scheduled to be sentenced this month.