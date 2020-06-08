Former NFL star Reche Caldwell dies at 41 after shooting

Fans mourn the death of Donald "Reche" Caldwell.

The soccer star died at the age of 41 over the weekend.

His mother, Deborah, told WFLA that the former NFL player died after an "ambush,quot; at his home in Tampa, Florida. She said Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest while on his way to a date with his girlfriend.

"He was a good person who was smiling all the time," he also told TMZ. "He tried to help as many as he could. He was the kind of person who took off her shirt and gave it to her."

While Tampa police did not confirm Caldwell's death to NBC News, they did confirm that they were investigating a homicide in which a victim was shot dead on Saturday. According to police, officers found an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence on arrival at the scene. Then they began taking life-saving measures. After the Tampa Fire Department arrived, they transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

