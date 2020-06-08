Floyd Mayweather invites Conor McGregor to a fight after Conor announced his retirement

Conor McGregor's seven-year career with the UFC has been good for him, and while he's here celebrating his retirement, Floyd Mayweather has decided to take a few things off his chest!

In an Instagram post, Conor shows his followers a photo of a cake that his children gave him to celebrate his retirement. Shortly after posting, Floyd entered Conor's comment section asking him to step into the ring once again.

"If I'm not mistaken, didn't you tell Mike Tyson that you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you're quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I'll be waiting to punish you again.

Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it has been!

Here's a picture of me and my mom in Las Vegas posting one of my world titles!

Choose the house of your dreams Mags I love you!

What you want is yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

While Conor has not responded to Floyd's request, many fans in the comment section say they would expect another meeting between the two. Some people, however, are calling Floyd for his parenting skills.

If you recall, Conor and Floyd faced off in 2017, and now he's down as "The Money Fight,quot; and "The Biggest Fight In Combat Sports History,quot;. Unfortunately, Conor took the L ..

Would they be here for another fight between the two, Roomies?