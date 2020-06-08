Flash's Hartley Sawyer fired after offensive tweets resurface

Hartley Sawyer he was fired from The flash after a series of offensive tweets appeared online.
"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season 7 of The flash, "Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace he said in a joint statement to E! News on Monday. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "
As the 35-year-old actor deleted his Twitter account, social media users shared screenshots of the alleged posts. The tweets appeared to be written years before Sawyer joined the show. "The only thing keeping me from making slightly racist tweets is knowing that Al Sharpton I would never stop complaining about being, "read a 2012 post.
"I went out with a rape so I didn't have to masturbate," said another from that year.
"If I had a wife, I would hit her a lot tonight hahaha," said a third.
Some were written as recently as 2014. "Out at dinner and I just exposed myself as a racist, AGAIN," read one post.
Another publication featured homophobic language.
"@stephenhanks just kidding, I don't care and f-gs are fine, but sports often make me snore," read a 2009 tweet.
Sawyer, who joined the series as Ralph Dibny in 2017, apologized for his tweets in a statement shared on Instagram in late May. "I am not here to make excuses, regardless of my intention, my words matter and have profound consequences. And mine can and have caused pain and shame, along with feelings I can only imagine, to fans and fans, my castmates , the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable. "
"My words, irrelevant to being intended with humor, were hurtful and unacceptable," he continued. "I am ashamed that I was able to make these really horrible attempts to get attention at the time. I deeply regret this. This was not an acceptable behavior. These were words that I threw out at the time without thinking or acknowledging the damage my words could cause do, and now I have done today. I am so sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. "
He then emphasized that "this does not reflect what I think or what I am now."
"Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences that helped me open my eyes, I began my journey to become a more responsible adult, in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond," Sawyer continued. "I have largely kept that journey private, and this is another way I have disappointed many. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not remove the impact of my words or my responsibility for them. Sorry much ".
Wallace also expanded the termination in a statement on Twitter. He said Sawyer's tweets "broke my heart and drove me crazy."
"And they are indicative of the biggest problem in our country," continued the producer. "Because, in our present, our country still accepts and protects continuous harassment, unconscious or not, terrorizing and brutalizing blacks and browns, which is too often fatal. That is why our country is standing up again and screaming " ENOUGH! & # 39; and go outside to achieve active change. "
Furthermore, Wallace said he is "committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here at The flash"
"Yes, this is a family show. But it is for all families," he continued. "That includes blacks and browns. To facilitate this, I will continue to look for writers, directors, actors, and producers of all black and brown genres to help tell Flash stories. Their stories are also part of the American narrative and must be heard. And the more you listen and see us, the more you will begin to recognize a simple fact: we are also human beings. "
Near the end of his post, Wallace spoke about the recent protests.
"To those who are still unsure why so many Americans have taken to the streets to make their voices known, I ask you to consider this: whenever a life of blacks or browns is harassed, harmed, or killed, as in the case of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others, our entire country is fracturing and drifting further and further away from any moral authority that we often claim to have in the world, "he wrote." Murder is not democracy. Systematic and institutional white privilege is not equality. Suppressing the free press with violence is not freedom. The only way for you to be free is for all of us to be free. #BlackLivesMatter. "
Hollywood reporter He was the first to report Sawyer's firing.