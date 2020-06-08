Flash's Hartley Sawyer fired after offensive tweets resurface

Hartley Sawyer he was fired from The flash after a series of offensive tweets appeared online.

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season 7 of The flash, "Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace he said in a joint statement to E! News on Monday. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "

As the 35-year-old actor deleted his Twitter account, social media users shared screenshots of the alleged posts. The tweets appeared to be written years before Sawyer joined the show. "The only thing keeping me from making slightly racist tweets is knowing that Al Sharpton I would never stop complaining about being, "read a 2012 post.

"I went out with a rape so I didn't have to masturbate," said another from that year.

"If I had a wife, I would hit her a lot tonight hahaha," said a third.

Some were written as recently as 2014. "Out at dinner and I just exposed myself as a racist, AGAIN," read one post.

Another publication featured homophobic language.

"@stephenhanks just kidding, I don't care and f-gs are fine, but sports often make me snore," read a 2009 tweet.